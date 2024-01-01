Man Utd prepared to walk away from Branthwaite deal

Manchester United will walk away from a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The Red Devils are prepared to play hardball with Everton regarding the transfer fee.

Per ESPN, United are not going to get anywhere near the £70 million asking price.

Everton want a similar fee to what United paid Leicester City for Harry Maguire several years ago.

However, United believe that transfer and the sum they paid were mistakes at the time.

They are willing to pay more than the £35 million they have offered, but not double that price.