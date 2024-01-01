Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Man Utd prepared to walk away from Branthwaite deal

Man Utd prepared to walk away from Branthwaite deal
Man Utd prepared to walk away from Branthwaite deal
Man Utd prepared to walk away from Branthwaite dealAction Plus
Manchester United will walk away from a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

The Red Devils are prepared to play hardball with Everton regarding the transfer fee.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per ESPN, United are not going to get anywhere near the £70 million asking price.

Everton want a similar fee to what United paid Leicester City for Harry Maguire several years ago.

However, United believe that transfer and the sum they paid were mistakes at the time.

They are willing to pay more than the £35 million they have offered, but not double that price.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBranthwaite JarradManchester UnitedEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd remain confident signing Everton defender Branthwaite
Ex-Hull boss Bruce can see Greaves joining Everton
Ten Hag survives: Why Man Utd contract gesture promises turned corner