Man Utd plan new deals for four senior players
Manchester United are set to retain some of their veteran players this summer.

The Premier League giants finished 8th last term, but did end the season by winning the FA Cup.

Per the Manchester Evening News, four United players are set to be offered contract extensions.

Those players include Harry Maguire, Amad Diallo, Scott McTominay, and Bruno Fernandes.

Out of those players, extending Maguire may come as a surprise to many fans.

The Englishman was nearly on the way out last summer, as the club was in talks to sell him to West Ham United.

