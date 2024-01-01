Agent fielding major offers as Fernandes demands Man Utd pay-rise

Tribal Football
The agent of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is fielding interest from around the world.

While he is locked down at United, Fernandes is unhappy with his current terms and is seeking a payrise at United.

The attacking midfielder's current deal runs until the summer of 2026, with an option for a further year.

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan, as well as Saudis Al Nassr are said to be in the hunt for Fernandes.

The player's agent, Miguel Pinho, has already been in contact with several interested parties. Though the priority is to extend with United.

