Man Utd paid £40M to complete Ratcliffe share purchase

Manchester United had to pay a huge sum as part of the deal that allowed INEOS to purchase shares in the club.

The Red Devils went about selling 27.7 per cent of the club to Sir Jim Ratcliffe over the past year.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per their financial reports, United paid £40m as part of the process for Ratcliffe to buy those shares.

United sources, according to The Mail, state that it was necessary to put a new ownership model into place.

The Red Devils had to pay £30.3m in legal fees and other costs as part of the takeover.

The Glazer family still has a controlling stake in the club, but now takes a back seat in day to day running.