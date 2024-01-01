Ferguson expects Bologna teammate Zirkzee to join Man Utd

Manchester United fans will be impressed with what they see if they land Joshua Zirkzee.

That is the view of his former teammate at Bologna, Lewis Ferguson, who spoke about Zirzkee’s qualities.

The forward, who has been with the Netherlands squad for Euro 2024, is closing in on a move to Old Trafford.

"I’m good friends with Josh. He had an amazing season and it was a wee bit of a surprise he wasn’t in the original Dutch squad," Ferguson told The Mail.

"He played up front for us. He was excellent, one of our best performers.

“Milan are apparently interested in signing him, Man United as well. He’ll be a good signing wherever he goes"