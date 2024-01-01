Ex-Man Utd striker McNeill delighted with Sheffield Wednesday move

Former Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill is delighted to be a Sheffield Wednesday signing this week.

The forward has signed on the dotted line with Championship club Sheffield Wednesday.

McNeill, who is only 20, was very highly rated when he came through the United academy.

"I am absolutely buzzing to finally get it over the line," McNeill told Wednesday's YouTube channel.

"I have been trying to come here for maybe over a year, so just to finally get it done, and knowing the manager really wanted me, is special to me.

"I came here on work experience two years ago under the previous manager (Darren Moore) and really liked it. I have known a few of the lads since then which was good.

"In April last season, I came here under Danny and really liked it again. His style of play really made me want to join the club."