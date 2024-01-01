Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Amass, Collyer set for Man Utd preseason chance

Amass, Collyer set for Man Utd preseason chance
Amass, Collyer set for Man Utd preseason chance
Amass, Collyer set for Man Utd preseason chanceAction Plus
Manchester United starlets Harry Amass and Toby Collyer were among the players involved in first team training this week.

The Red Devils are back as a group with head coach Erik ten Hag, as they prepare for the Premier League 2024/2024 campaign.According to the Manchester Evening News, Amass and Collyer are in line for game time this pre-season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Both have been impressing the coaching staff in sessions so far this week, as some internationals are still away.

United play Rosenborg next Monday in a friendly, where Ten Hag is expected to use a mix of youth and senior players.

They will then be heading to the United States for their pre-season tour, where they will play Premier League opposition in Arsenal and Liverpool.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmass HarryCollyer TobyManchester UnitedRosenborg
Related Articles
Ferguson expects Bologna teammate Zirkzee to join Man Utd
Villa, Chelsea go for Hoffenheim striker Beier
Pellistri pushes to leave Man Utd