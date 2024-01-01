Amass, Collyer set for Man Utd preseason chance

Manchester United starlets Harry Amass and Toby Collyer were among the players involved in first team training this week.

The Red Devils are back as a group with head coach Erik ten Hag, as they prepare for the Premier League 2024/2024 campaign.According to the Manchester Evening News, Amass and Collyer are in line for game time this pre-season.

Both have been impressing the coaching staff in sessions so far this week, as some internationals are still away.

United play Rosenborg next Monday in a friendly, where Ten Hag is expected to use a mix of youth and senior players.

They will then be heading to the United States for their pre-season tour, where they will play Premier League opposition in Arsenal and Liverpool.