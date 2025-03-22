Man Utd great Giggs: I like Ruben...

Manchester United great Ryan Giggs is convinced Ruben Amorim can bring success to Old Trafford - if he is supported.

Giggs, however, admits the jury's out on co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and whether he can deliver what he has promised since buying into the club.

“I like Ruben, I think he comes across well, but he's got a tough job,” said Giggs. “I think it's a case of backing him and sticking with him.

“It might be a long time before we bring success back onto the pitch but, from what I've seen so far, I believe he's got a great chance if he is backed, so hopefully he will be. It's such a big club and we had such success for such a long time, you don't believe it can (go wrong), but it does happen.

“It happened to us before we won the league, it happened to Liverpool and football always goes in cycles. But there's a lot of work to be done because of what's happened over the past 10 years or so.

“Recruitment-wise, bad decisions, both on and off the pitch, there's a lot of work to be done. It's not great to see, as someone who was there for so long and also as a fan.

“There's been some harsh words and maybe some truthful words been spoken over the last couple of months by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and by Ruben, with some of the statements he's come out with. He's called a few people out when it's needed.

“Maybe it was needed, we'll have to wait and see. I don't think anyone's got a crystal ball to see what's going to happen in the future and it's going to be really interesting to see how it goes in the next five, 10, 15 years. I don't think Ruben has shirked away and I don't think anyone knew how difficult his job would be until he's actually gone into it. But he's remained positive.

“He's had success, he knows what it takes to win leagues. He's got that charisma, he's got that personality, but he's also got that bit of steel as well and needs to be backed.”

Giggs also admits he's sorry seeing the club leaving Old Trafford.

He continued: “I think everyone, if it was possible, would like to keep the stadium as it is, like what they've done at Nou Camp, what they've done at the Bernabeu.

“If that isn’t possible, then the next best thing is a new stadium. United has always been at the forefront of technology, about having the best facilities, the best stadium, the best fan experience and we fell behind with that. On the pitch, off the pitch, we fell behind with a lot of things. If it's going to be a new stadium, it needs to be the best and hopefully we get the best players on the pitch as well.”