Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atalanta defender Beukema flattered by Real Madrid rumours: We'll see...
Valverde admits Real Madrid "in situation we're not used to" ahead of Atalanta clash
Puma face marketing nightmare after Chelsea's Cucurella throws £220 boots in the bin

Man Utd open talks with Cerro Porteno for Leon

Paul Vegas
Man Utd open talks with Cerro Porteno for Leon
Man Utd open talks with Cerro Porteno for LeonTribalfootball
Manchester United have opened talks with Cerro Porteno for wing-back Diego Leon.

United are moving for the 17 year-old, who has been linked with major clubs across Europe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Manchester United are in active talks with Cerro Porteno for 17 year old left back Diego León as talent for the future.

"Similar to Sekou Koné deal last summer, Man Utd keep looking at talents from abroad and $4m deal is being discussed also with León’s agents."

Arsenal and Manchester City have also been linked with Leon this year.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueLeon DiegoManchester UnitedArsenalManchester CityFootball TransfersCerro Porteno
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Inter Milan plan big Jan market; Liverpool turn to Frimpong; Jaissle on West Ham list
Man Utd, Man City alerted as Sporting CP board considers instant Gyokeres sale
Mentor: Diomande won't get carried away with Man Utd, Man City rumours