Man Utd open talks with Cerro Porteno for Leon

Manchester United have opened talks with Cerro Porteno for wing-back Diego Leon.

United are moving for the 17 year-old, who has been linked with major clubs across Europe.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Manchester United are in active talks with Cerro Porteno for 17 year old left back Diego León as talent for the future.

"Similar to Sekou Koné deal last summer, Man Utd keep looking at talents from abroad and $4m deal is being discussed also with León’s agents."

Arsenal and Manchester City have also been linked with Leon this year.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play