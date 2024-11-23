Tribal Football
Mentor: Diomande won't get carried away with Man Utd, Man City rumours
Mafra scouting chief Kenneth Andersen isn't surprised Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande is attracting big club interest.

Diomande has been linked with Manchester United, Arsenal and Manchester City this season.

Andersen coached the defender with Midtjylland U19s and told O Jogo: “I can understand that there is a lot of enthusiasm around Diomande and that big clubs are after him, because he has been very well. 

"They're crazy values, you've reached a point where you start to wonder if they belong there. I talk to him regularly and watch his games from time to time. He also visited Mafra, where he played.

"He can keep his feet on the ground, otherwise we will also try to help him with this. He is very humble and this is also reflected in his off-field actions when you see the way he lives and spends his money. He is really very sensitive."

