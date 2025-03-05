Man Utd open Mainoo contract talks as agents set out demands

Manchester United have moved to open new contract talks with Kobbie Mainoo.

The Daily Mail says United have opened talks with Mainoo's minders about a new contract.

Currently on a deal to 2027 worth £20,000-a-week, Mainoo is seeking £180,000-a-week to re-sign.

Mainoo penned his current deal in 2023 and he has since gone onto play for England.

United are eager to secure the midfielder to a new contract knowing Chelsea are watching developments closely.