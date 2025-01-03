Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United are said to have offered three players to former manager Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils are pushing ahead with their own transfer plans this winter to give Ruben Amorim new players.

Per Fanatik, they have now offered Antony, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen to Fenerbahce.

Mourinho brought Lindelof to United several years ago, while he worked with Eriksen at Tottenham.

United are hoping to sell at least one or two of these players mid-season to make room for new arrivals.

However, Fener may see that Lindelof and Eriksen will be out of contract in the summer and available as free agents.

