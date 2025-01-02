Real Betis spy Antony as Diao replacement

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Brazilian winger Antony may have a chance to complete a transfer away from Manchester United.

The attacker has been out of favor at the Old Trafford club since the end of last season.

He lost his starting spot under coach Erik ten Hag and has not regained it under Ruben Amorim.

According to The Times, there is a chance that Real Betis will move for Antony this winter.

As their winger Assane Diao nears a move to Como, they see Antony as the replacement.

Antony cost United £86 million back in 2022, but will now go for a fraction of that price.

