Man Utd not ruling out new Eriksen deal

Denmark star Christian Eriksen does not know where he will be playing next season.

The midfielder has been enjoying a renaissance in his form so far this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

After some struggles last term, Eriksen has been instrumental for club and country so far this season.

Per The Mail, United have no concerns about his long term future, even though his contract is up in the summer.

The 32-year-old’s future will depend on how he performs between now and May.

United may offer hm a new one year deal, but only if they believe that represents value.