Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City explore buying back Palmer from Chelsea
Arsenal receive boost over Saka injury concerns
Arsenal calm amid Real Madrid pressure for Saliba
Man Utd captain Fernandes: We all thought Oyedele would join us from academy

Man Utd chief Ashworth weighs up futures of off contract players

Man Utd chief Ashworth weighs up futures of off contract players
Man Utd chief Ashworth weighs up futures of off contract playersAction Plus
Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth could lose up to six players in the summer.

The Red Devils are prepared to let several first team players leave as free agents, but will want to tie down a few.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Amad Diallo and Harry Maguire are two who will be out of contract in the off-season.

Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof, and Christian Eriksen also face uncertain futures.Per the Express, United may believe they are stronger in defence after signing several players.

Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Lenny Yoro arrived in the summer for mega fees.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDiallo AmadMaguire HarryEriksen ChristianEvans JonnyHeaton TomLindelof VictorManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Several stars unsure about Man Utd future as contracts run down
Onana the rule? Why Ten Hag & Man Utd's summer signings deserve a little longer to prove themselves
Anderlecht to try again for Man Utd midfielder Eriksen