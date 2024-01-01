Man Utd chief Ashworth weighs up futures of off contract players

Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth could lose up to six players in the summer.

The Red Devils are prepared to let several first team players leave as free agents, but will want to tie down a few.

Amad Diallo and Harry Maguire are two who will be out of contract in the off-season.

Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton, Victor Lindelof, and Christian Eriksen also face uncertain futures.Per the Express, United may believe they are stronger in defence after signing several players.

Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, and Lenny Yoro arrived in the summer for mega fees.