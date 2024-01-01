Several stars unsure about Man Utd future as contracts run down

Tribal Football
Manchester United have six players who are not sure about their long term futures.

The Red Devils are ready to move on several veteran stars who are in the last year of their deals.

The likes of Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are among those who may be moved along.

Per Manchester Evening News, Harry Maguire and Amad are also yet to open new contract talks.

Tom Heaton and Christian Eriksen are the final two who have doubts about their futures.

The club may be waiting to see how their season shakes out before committing to further deals.

