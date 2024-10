Anderlecht to try again for Man Utd midfielder Eriksen

Anderlecht are ready to try again for Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen.

Anderlecht made an attempt for the Dane last summer, but their interest did not formalise into an offer.

However, with Eriksen coming off contract in June, Anderlecht spy a Bosman chance for the midfielder.

Leander Dendoncker is on-loan at Anderlecht from Aston Villa and Anderlecht see Eriksen as a more affordable alternative, says Ekstra Bladet.

Former club Ajax are also watching developments closely.