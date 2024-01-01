Tribal Football
Man Utd not giving up on Toney this summer

Manchester United are said to have not given up on landing Ivan Toney this summer.

The Brentford forward was expected to move to a top six club after months of speculation about his future.

However, he is still a Bee and is likely to begin the Premier League season with the London club.

Per The Mirror, United know that Brentford are willing to do business for around £40M

The issue is that even such a lowered price for the forward may be beyond their reach.

United have PSR issues and have to sell a first team forward, such as Jadon Sancho, before moving for Toney.

