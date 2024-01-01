Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth

Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth

Manchester United are said to be still considering Ivan Toney as an option for this summer.

The Red Devils do want to bring in more attacking firepower, especially with Rasmus Hojlund injured for six weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per The Telegraph, United may be ready to go in for Toney, given Brentford have lowered their asking price.

But the move would contradict the club’s signing of Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal.

The 16-year-old is joining United, per Fabrizio Romano, because he has been informed that he will have a first team path.

With Hojlund and Joshua Zirzkee on the books, adding Toney would severely limit the short to medium-term prospects for Obi-Martin.