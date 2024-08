Brentford boss Frank offers update (sort of!) on Toney

Brentford boss Thomas Frank concedes he doesn't know what will happen with Ivan Toney this month.

The England striker is being linked with Arsenal and Manchester United.

However, knee surgery for Igor Thiago could see the Bees move to hold onto Toney until the January market.

"I will be thrilled if Toney stays at Brentford," said Frank.

"But I can't give any guarantees as to whether or not he will be our player at the start of the season."