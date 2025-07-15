Man Utd move to secure Amorim teen favourite to pro contract

Godwill Kukonki is set to sign a new deal with Manchester United.

The defender quickly won over United manager Ruben Amorim last season and was included in three senior matchday squads at the age of 17.

Kukonki also featured in United's post-season friendly against Hong Kong.

The Manchester Evening News says Kukonki is now on the brink of agreeing a first pro contract with United.

The England U17 international can play in the centre of defence or at left-back.