Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd agree to meet Brentford price for Mbeumo
Man United make Marcus Rashford compromise as Barcelona circle
Liverpool make Darwin Nunez transfer U-turn
Modric: I can now say it - Real Madrid president Florentino treated me differently

Man Utd move to secure Amorim teen favourite to pro contract

Paul Vegas
Man Utd move to secure Amorim teen favourite to pro contract
Man Utd move to secure Amorim teen favourite to pro contractČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Godwill Kukonki is set to sign a new deal with Manchester United.

The defender quickly won over United manager Ruben Amorim last season and was included in three senior matchday squads at the age of 17.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kukonki also featured in United's post-season friendly against Hong Kong.

The Manchester Evening News says Kukonki is now on the brink of agreeing a first pro contract with United.

The England U17 international can play in the centre of defence or at left-back. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmorim RubenKukonki GodwillManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd and Amorim create their own 'bomb squad'
Ruben Amorim demands Man United get Bryan Mbeumo deal done
Rashford (still) frozen out despite returning to Man Utd for preseason