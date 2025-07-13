Ruben Amorim demands Man United get Bryan Mbeumo deal done

Man United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly growing frustrated with the club and want the Bryan Mbeumo deal done before pre-season.

Man United players reported back to training on Saturday as Amorim hopes to put the club’s worst ever Premier League season behind them.

Advertisement Advertisement

As of yet, Matheus Cunha is the only fresh face amongst the squad, although United have been chasing Brentford’s Mbeumo 25, for some time now.

According to The Mirror, Amorim has now told the powers that be that they need to get the deal over the line before they start their pre-season tour of the USA.

Mbeumo is understood to have already agreed personal terms with the 20-time champions, but Brentford are yet to accept an offer.

United have had two bids rejected by the West London club who are holding out for a fee of £62.5 million, the same amount Amorim’s side paid for Cunha.