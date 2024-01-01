Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe admits new stadium build unlikely

Man Utd move for De Ligt (again) stalls

Man Utd move for De Ligt (again) stalls
Man Utd move for De Ligt (again) stalls
Man Utd move for De Ligt (again) stallsAction Plus
Manchester United’s bid to sign Matthijs de Ligt may not be as easy as anticipated.

The Red Devils had hoped to eventually reach an agreement with Bayern Munich for the center half.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Kicker states that Bayern are no longer signing Bayer Leverkusen stopper Jonathan Tah.

As a result, they may not have as much of a need to sell off De Ligt this summer.

United are hoping to sign both the Dutch defender and his club teammate Noussair Mazraoui.

However, those deals depend on whether United can sell players, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Mentions
Premier Leaguede Ligt MatthijsTah JonathanManchester UnitedBayern MunichBayer LeverkusenBundesliga
Related Articles
Bayern Munich sign rival defender in HUGE Man Utd development
Man Utd sound out Bayer Leverkusen for Bayern Munich target Tah
Man Utd confident reaching Bayern Munich deal for defensive pair