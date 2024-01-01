Man Utd move for De Ligt (again) stalls

Manchester United’s bid to sign Matthijs de Ligt may not be as easy as anticipated.

The Red Devils had hoped to eventually reach an agreement with Bayern Munich for the center half.

However, Kicker states that Bayern are no longer signing Bayer Leverkusen stopper Jonathan Tah.

As a result, they may not have as much of a need to sell off De Ligt this summer.

United are hoping to sign both the Dutch defender and his club teammate Noussair Mazraoui.

However, those deals depend on whether United can sell players, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka.