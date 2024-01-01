Tribal Football
Man Utd midfielder Ugarte impresses for Uruguay
Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte impressed for Uruguay in yesterday's draw with Paraguay.

It marked Ugarte's first game since signing for United from PSG.

The midfileder played 75 minutes in the 0-0 draw for Uruguay's latest World Cup qualifier.

United manager Erik ten Hag had said last week: "If you see Manuel Ugarte, he didn’t play so far in the season. Not one match minute.

"So he needs to build his fitness and then we have to build him in the team and I’m sure he’ll be an important player. But that will take a couple of weeks, maybe even months."

