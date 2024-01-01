Man Utd signing Ugarte: I'll bring Uruguayan spirit here

Manchester United signing Manuel Ugarte is confident he can bring Uruguayan football's fighting spirit to Old Trafford.

Ugarte was asked for a definition of ‘garra charrúa’.

He told manutd.com: “It's about fighting for every ball like it was your very last.

“It's something totally natural that you find in Uruguayan players and it's down to lots of things: the background and context we've played in and because there are so few of us.

“Uruguay is a tiny country, but it's won and achieved a lot.

“It produces good players and this is also down to that 'garra charrúa’, which means basically giving everything you've got, no matter what the situation.”

Ugarte added: “I feel that I'm decent at winning the ball back but that I can also be very good in possession too.

“Of course, there are things I can improve upon, but what better place is there to be doing that than here?”