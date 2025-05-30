Chido Obi scores a brace as Man Utd make impressive second half comeback against Hong Kong

Manchester United faced Hong Kong in their second post-season game as they looked to bounce back after their loss to ASEAN All-Stars.

United were beaten by ASEAN All-Stars in their first friendly of their post-season tour as fans who turned up to the game were left disappointed by the side who left the pitch to a chorus of boos. Now, manager Ruben Amorim and his side had a chance to redeem themselves against Hong Kong in the pouring rain accompanied by the 24-degree heat.

Advertisement Advertisement

This was the last game for defender Jonny Evans, who will depart once his contract expires this summer, whilst the likes of captain Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho also featured in what may be their final appearance as offers fly in for the pair who seem to have fallen out with manager Ruben Amorim.

Despite the need to bounce back, United collapsed before the 20-minute mark as Juninho hammered his shot towards the near post and flew beyond goalkeeper Tom Heaton, handing Hong Kong a 1-0 lead. The heavy rain poured down and Casemiro, alongside Shea Lacy were replaced before half time, bringing their Asia tour to an end.

Hong Kong led at the break as a furious Amorim entered the tunnel to scorn his side who, even if the weather was dire, were awful. United replaced the rest of the side at half time with the likes of Ayden Heaven, Amad, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Chido Obi-Martin coming on to try and make a difference.

Amorim’s team talk seemed to have worked, however, as Chido Obi took a touch on the turn before firing a left-footed strike into the bottom corner to level the score 1-1. In the final ten minutes, United looked dangerous with Amad, Mount and Chido Obi making a huge difference in attack, something Amorim had lacked in the first half.

Finally, Chido Obi combined with Mount once more to complete his brace in the 82nd minute as he headed the ball into the bottom corner. The 17-year-old has turned the game around in a performance that may signal to Amorim that he is more than ready for the first team. Just before the referee allowed the players to escape the poor weather, young defender Heaven sealed the victory at the death for United after heading in from Amad’s delivery to make it 3-1 in a scoreline that is harsh on the Hong Kong side.

As the full-time whistle was blown, Hojlund will have watched on as Chido Obi walked off the pitch after flipping the game on its head as he prepares for life with him, as well as new signing Matheus Cunha in the side. There will be immense competition for a place in United's attack next season and with Hojlund and strike partner Joshua Zirkzee being put up against Cunha and Chido Obi they may find themselves watching on from the bench a lot more next season as Amorim rethinks his squad.