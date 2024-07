Man Utd midfielder Mount tribute to departing Chelsea academy director Bath

Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount has paid tribute to Neil Bath.

Neil Bath is leaving Chelsea as academy director after 30 years.

Mount posted to social media: "Neil, thank you for your incredible leadership and dedication while I was in the academy.

"It was because of your commitment to nurturing talent that massively influenced and shaped the academy's achievements.

"Wishing you all the best in the future."

Mount left Chelsea for United a year ago.