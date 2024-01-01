Man Utd sign Vivell as director of global talent

Manchester United have secured ex-Chelsea transfer chief Christopher Vivell on a short-term deal.

The Red Devils are set for a busy summer in the transfer market as they look to revamp their squad.

Per The Athletic, they are believed to have sought extra experience in the transfer market.

Vivell, who is the club’s director of global talent for this summer, will work with new sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The ex-Newcastle man has also started his job at the Red Devils, after the two clubs agreed compensation.

One decision United have made is to extend the deal of manager Erik ten Hag by one season.