Man Utd midfielder McTominay warms to Napoli move

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is keen on a move to Napoli.

Napoli and Fulham are both chasing the Scotland international.

And Sport Italia's Alfredo Pedulla is reporting McTominay is prioritising a move to Naples.

Discussions are currently underway between Napoli and McTominay - and it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached.

It has been reported United are ready to sell McTominay - but no club has been willing to meet their £25-30m price tag.