Man Utd midfielder Collyer earns praise from Fernandes, Amorim

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is full of praise for Toby Collyer.

The midfielder impressed in Thursday night's Europa League win against Rangers.

"Toby is a great kid, he’s a great example of a professional,” Fernandes told MUTV after the 2-1 victory over the Gers.

“He’s a great example of someone who comes from the Academy and knows his place, knows how much he wants to get into the positions of other players where they are. He trains very well every week, he trains at the maximum level every time.

“He’s a really good kid who wants to learn. He’s eager to learn, he’s eager to listen. He has big, big qualities - he’s aggressive off the ball, he’s aggressive running with the ball, he’s class in tight spaces. This is just the first few games that he’s getting in, he’s just going to get better.”

Unite boss Ruben Amorim has also said of Collyer: “He has very good legs, he's improving with the ball.

“He knows what he needs to do to play for this club and feels the club in the right way. He's really humble and when you work hard, you get the opportunity."