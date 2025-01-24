Man Utd attempted to sign Brighton's Enciso before he joined Ipswich on loan

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United made a late attempt to sign Julio Enciso but were ultimately outdone by Ipswich Town. 

The Brighton star, struggling for playing time, opted for a loan move to Ipswich for the remainder of the season. 

According to Tuttomercatoweb, United considered Enciso as a potential replacement for Alejandro Garnacho, who is linked with a move away from the club this month. 

Ipswich, currently in the bottom three, are looking to strengthen their squad to boost their survival bid. 

Enciso's development had stalled at Brighton, with Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna securing his loan move.

United will now be looking at other attacking options as the transfer window approaches its close.

