Silva speaks on his relationship with Amorim ahead of Fulham's clash with Man Utd

Fulham manager Marco Silva has spoken at his latest press conference as he prepares to face Manchester United this weekend.

Silva was first asked about on facing Manchester United but says he remains focused on his side only.

"My focus and ours (Fulham) is on the match on Sunday. I'm not here to make comments on Manchester United.

"It's clear that some of their results could be better but that's it. They are a massive club with quality and are capable of playing against Man City, Liverpool, and Arsenal but for us, we need to focus on us."

He then reminisced about United manager Ruben Amorim and their relationship.

"We are from the same area, and in football, it's easy to create relationships with people who are around you.

"We had some shared moments as professional footballers in different clubs. And now we have a normal professional working relationship."