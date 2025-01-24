Amorim frustrated as Man Utd's transfer moves restricted by financial rules

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim has expressed frustration over the club's inactivity in the January transfer window.

According to the MEN, Amorim was reportedly unaware of United's financial issues when he joined from Sporting CP in November.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, club sources have denied this, insisting that Amorim was fully briefed on the club's situation before replacing Erik ten Hag.

A statement issued to supporters this week confirmed that United were close to breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

This financial constraint has limited the club's ability to make new signings.

The situation has added to Amorim's frustration as he seeks to strengthen the squad.