Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui

Manchester United have scheduled a medical for Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui.

United and Bayern have agreed terms over the right-back, who has been granted permission to jet to England for a medical.

Advertisement Advertisement

Foot Mercato's Santi Aouna is reporting: "IT'S ALMOST A DONE DEAL. Noussair Mazraoui will join Manchester United.

"Bayern Munich authorized Noussair Mazraoui to join MU. The Moroccan right back will take private flight in the next days

"If nothing changes, medical test booked on Tuesday.

"Contract valid until June 2029 + one year in option

"Erik Ten Hag wants Mazraoui for the the Community Shield."