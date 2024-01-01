Man Utd and Bayern Munich agree Mazraoui terms

Manchester United are pushing to finalise a £20 million deal for Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui.

Per The Mirror and other sources, the two clubs have agreed a fee for Mazraoui.

The Red Devils are working to replace wantaway defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who is linked to West Ham United.

Mazraoui had originally been linked to West Ham, but that deal did not materialize.

The 26-year-old, who has experienced injury issues in recent years, played for United boss Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

United have signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna for £36.5m and Leny Yoro from Lille for an initial £52m.