Man Utd launch double bid for Bayern Munich defenders De Ligt and Mazraoui

Manchester United have made a double bid for Bayern Munich defenders Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

Centre-half De Ligt and fullback Mazrouai have already agreed personal terms with United. Agreements being struck via their shared agent Raffaela Pimenta.

The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "EXCL: Man Utd submit joint offer to sign Matthijs de Ligt + Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich.

"Opening bid rejected & FC Bayern request higher fee but talks ongoing as MUFC try to agree deal.

"Personal terms in place on 5+1yr contracts."