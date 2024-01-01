Man Utd agree personal terms with Moroccan star

Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with prospective signing Noussair Mazraoui.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have agreed a five-year contract with an option for a further year.

Mazraoui would join new arrivals Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirzkee, if he does put pen to paper.

However, English sources have stated that the deal is contingent on the club being able to sell.

United are hoping to cash in on right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Mazraoui seen as his replacement.

The Moroccan is versatile, as he can also fill in as a left-back when necessary.