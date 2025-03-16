Man Utd may turn to untested youngster as Onana battles to make Leicester clash

Tribal Football
Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is a doubt for tonight's Premier League clash at Leicester City.

Onana is facing fitness tests this afternoon ahead of the clash and there is a doubt about him making the game. 

With Altay Bayindir and Tom Heaton already out injured, there is every prospect United manager Ruben Amorim may be forced to hand a Premier League debut to one of his younger shot-stoppers.

Dermot Mee or Elyh Harrison could be between the posts at the King Power stadium, with neither keeper yet to make his senior debut.

The Manchester Evening News says Amorim will give Onana every chance to prove his fitness in the lead-up today. 

