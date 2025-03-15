Amorim: This Man Utd team NEEDS Mason Mount

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Amorim: This Man Utd team NEEDS Mason MountMartin Rickett, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is weighing up a start for fit-again midfielder Mason Mount.

United go to Ruud van Nistelrooy's Leicester City on Sunday.

Mount has recovered from a hamstring injury suffered in December.

"We need players like Mason Mount. I think he will be on the bench, we will see," said Amorim. "We need him and every player. If he is fit, I will take him. He cannot play too many minutes but just five minutes of Mason Mount is perfect.

"I really love Mason Mount. I see him and know how he suffered. I know how he does everything right - he eats right, his physical aspect is perfect.

"He’s trying too much. Maybe he is thinking too much about everything. He was a European champion, he is a talent. When a player does everything like he does, he will always have the support of everybody here at the club. We will try to manage the load. You saw players who had a lot of problems in time but they can then stay fit and I believe a lot in Mason Mount."

