Amorim on Man Utd's Heaven: I like his pace, he's good at defending, he is quite complete

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Leicester City this weekend.

United progressed to the next round of the Europa League on Thursday night after beating Real Sociedad 4-1. Amorim’s was first asked if his tactics are slowly starting to pay off now as he tries to continue their winning form against relegation candidates Leicester this weekend.

Advertisement Advertisement

"I feel that in the last games that we can understand better the idea of what we want to do. We are better understanding the plan for the games. We are giving the team more time to win and to draw the games. We are not suffering one goal and then losing our minds by suffering another goal. We are understanding the moments of the game and also we are understanding better the way we want to play."

The Portuguese head coach then admitted that he will have to rotate his side to not risk any further injuries to a squad that already has enough players watching from the sidelines.

"With the different competitions, we have to rotate. We are risking some players. For example, Casemiro he was so tired. We didn't want to risk (Manuel) Ugarte because today (it) was a decision. In one competition, Ugarte wanted to stay here. We have Mason Mount who will return really slow, Kobbie (Mainoo) will maybe return in a few weeks, I do not know for sure. Harry Maguire, who we tried not to risk, we will see for Sunday. We need all the players and I think against Lyon it will be a different kind of game. The physicality is going to be a different game, more demanding in that aspect and we have a lot of difficult games in the Premier League."

He was then questioned on whether it is important to climb up all those different spots in the league to get that extra money at the end of the season.

"Everything is important and we need to continue with this feeling that we can win games. It doesn't matter the time of rest or the time after to prepare for the next game. We can do it. We showed against Arsenal that we have to be humble and we (often) forget that. Forget the table and face Leicester like we did today against Real Sociedad. We just need to win and improve our position in the table and the most important thing is to continue this feeling of winning and that we are improving as a team."

He then praised youngster Ayden Heaven and how if he continues his excellent form he will be a regular team member until the end of the season.

"If he continues like that he is going to play. Of course he is young and he didn't play much this season, maybe only 45 minutes for the Under-21s, then a few minutes here and now a full game. I really like his confidence. I like his pace, I think he is good in defending the box and I think he is quite complete. But he has a lot of work to do in the Premier League. We will face a different kind of player and he will be tested in a different kind of way, so we are trying to manage all of this because he is still really young."

Finally, he spoke on captain Bruno Fernandes, how important he is to the side and how much worse off United would be without him.

"I think he is so important for this team and you can see by the numbers. You can also see from these last few games. He is not always the guy that scores and it is not the most important thing, but he is always there. When you play for this team, you have to be prepared for the critics. I understand that former players have had a lot of success here and for them, the standards are so high that they see things that are (sometimes not always) black and white. In life, sometimes, it is not always black and white, there is some colours and we have to understand the context. He is always there, trying his best and I am really proud to coach a player like him."