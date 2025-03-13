Demark head coach Riemer says Man Utd's Hojlund desperately needs the international break

Denmark manager Brian Riemer believes Rasmus Hojlund is in need of an international break where he can receive some national team love away from Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has scored just two goals in the Premier League this season with his last goal coming at the start of December. Despite his form, Hojlund was picked by Riemer for Denmark's Nations League quarter-final tie with Portugal this month and the Denmark boss believes this is exactly what the striker needs as his confidence continues to falter.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Rasmus Hojlund form speaks for itself," Riemer told Ekstra Bladet. "I can’t say anything else, because you know the numbers.

"I would prefer to select a team where the players are bursting with self-confidence and in top form. But sometimes you also have to compromise. My job is to find the balance of how many of those who are not in top form I can select. I think Rasmus Hojlund really benefits from coming here and getting some national love."

Many have questioned whether Hojlund is ready for the heights of United and whether he can handle the Premier League. Riemer was asked about his situation at United and revealed he is not worried about the forward who still has a lot of potential.

"I’m not worried at all. Rasmus is a strong character. I’ve been in close contact with him. I’ve been in this game for many years, that’s football - it goes up and down.

"I don’t know any striker who hasn’t been in scoring crises. When he scored seven goals in six games in a row (last season for Manchester United), we were all ready with a 100-year contract. That’s football. Suddenly the boil pops up again, and then we’ve forgotten what happened.

"Rasmus is an important part of our team. With the qualities he possesses in terms of scoring goals and participating in our pressing game, we are happy to have him with us for the two upcoming international matches."

Arguably no United player has endured a more troubling season on a personal level than Hojlund but this international break could revive his confidence and help him back on track under manager Ruben Amorim who seems to be losing patience this season as he turns towards the academy for inspiration.