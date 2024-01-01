Brentford boss Frank: Man Utd players proved themselves world class

Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits Manchester United were a class apart yesterday.

United came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Frank told Viaplay: "We weren't that close, but we play a really good first half, where we also get ahead, but all in all a very even first half.

"The second half is disappointing. We knew they would come out flying, and they scored after two minutes. After that we lacked a bit, but never in hard work - we just lacked a bit of quality."

However, Frank is also well aware of which opponent they played against at Old Trafford.

"Manchester United have world-class players, and they hit a high level."