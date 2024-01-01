Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-Man Utd boss Ferguson opens up about retirement decision
Bayern Munich board member Rummenigge: I asked Pep about Kompany before appointment
Chelsea midfielder Enzo regrets Benfica exit
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone hits back at Omorodion: He knows the message he sent

Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains anger over Brentford opener: De Ligt was okay

Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains anger over Brentford opener: De Ligt was okay
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains anger over Brentford opener: De Ligt was okayAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explained his fury with match officials over Brentford's opener during Saturday's 2-1 win.

Matthijs de Ligt was off the pitch receiving treatment when Ethan Pinnock headed home from a corner.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De Ligt was forced off three times due to a head cut, with the third resulting in Pinnock's goal.

"He was okay, that's what he told me," Ten Hag said. "That's what I asked him when he came off: 'Is there a problem?' No, he was 100 per cent there, not any time (was) there a doubt to take him off.

"I wasn't furious, but I just was asking my player how he is. He said 'it's just dry blood, it's not bleeding', so we are really surprised that he has to come off."

Ten Hag continued: "Of course, there was a huge moment, because Brentford are very good in corners, and when you then miss one of your best headers, and they take benefit from it, then of course you are disappointed."

Mentions
Premier Leaguede Ligt MatthijsBrentfordManchester United
Related Articles
Ten Hag delighted with Man Utd spirit for victory over Brentford
Garnacho "very happy" scoring in Man Utd victory over Brentford
Brentford boss Frank laments Man Utd defeat: We lacked necessary character