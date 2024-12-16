Man Utd matchwinner Amad: I’m feeling very good, very nice

Manchester United star Amad’s determination to succeed helped him in the derby on Sunday.

The Red Devils managed to get a 2-1 win away from home against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

Diallo, who won a penalty and then scored the winner two minutes later, was the hero for the Old Trafford club.

“I’m feeling very good, very nice,” he stated post-game to MUTV.

“Winning against City, a derby like this, away against them who are one of the best teams in the world, you can have only good feeling. I’m so happy.

“Today, we knew it was not easy, but this is a derby, if you want to win you have to be angrier than them and we showed that. We were angry and we are happy to win the game.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play