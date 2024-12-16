Man City boss Guardiola rocked by derby setback: I'm not good enough

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola cast doubt over his ability to fix the team.

The Citizens lost 2-1 against Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

United were behind for much of the game, but equalized in the 88th minute and then won it in the 90th minute.

Guardiola stated post-game: “I’m the boss, I’m the manager and I’m not good enough. It’s as simple as that. I don’t have a defence. I’m the boss, I don’t find a solution, to find a way to talk to them.

“This is a big club and when you lose eight something is wrong. You are 3-0 against Feyenoord and draw… you think it’s because of the injuries? No.

“Football is about emotion. We’re more anxious with and without the ball. The worst thing is not to have composure and calm. What does it give you? Momentum and confidence. I said many times, relax.

“I’m not good enough to let the players feel it. I want it desperately.”

