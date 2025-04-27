Man Utd manager Amorim in new Rashford swipe: Things more important than scoring 10 goals a season

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has again stated shifting Marcus Rashford out of the club in January wasn't about his ability.

In a clear swipe at Rashford's negative influence at United, Amorim stood by his decision to offload the England attacker on-loan to Aston Villa and Antony in a similar deal to Real Betis.

He said, “In January we lost players - and you are talking about Rashford and Antony. We lost these players and we didn't bring new ones in.

“It was a risk. But I think that there are things here that are more important than to score 10 more goals this season.

“We are trying to do something that is more important. We can hurt the squad now because in the future it is going to help the club. I think we are on that path.

“Like I said, in that moment, it was my idea. But I tried to help the team - and also help those players who need something different. That's all.”