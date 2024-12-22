Man Utd management make Rashford exit call for January

Manchester United are willing to send Marcus Rashford away on-loan next month.

The England attacker has declared he's ready to leave United as he seeks "a new challenge".

Advertisement Advertisement

The Sun says Rashford will be allowed to leave on-loan in January, but not to a Premier League rival.

Instead, United would be willing to do business with a foreign club, with teams in Spain and France already in contact.

The club's management team are eager to shift out Rashford so to avoid a difficult situation becoming worse after fans targeted the player, who was dropped on the night, during last week's Carabao Cup quarterfinal defeat at Tottenham.