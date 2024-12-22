Man Utd management make Rashford exit call for January

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United are willing to send Marcus Rashford away on-loan next month.

The England attacker has declared he's ready to leave United as he seeks "a new challenge".

The Sun says Rashford will be allowed to leave on-loan in January, but not to a Premier League rival.

Instead, United would be willing to do business with a foreign club, with teams in Spain and France already in contact.

The club's management team are eager to shift out Rashford so to avoid a difficult situation becoming worse after fans targeted the player, who was dropped on the night, during last week's Carabao Cup quarterfinal defeat at Tottenham. 

