Man Utd teammates claim Rashford "doesn't seem interested"

Manchester United players feel let down by Marcus Rashford.

The Sun says Rashford's comments that he "needs a new challenge" last week left many of his teammates unhappy with the striker.

The players felt Rashford's flash interview at a primary school function overshadowed their derby win at Manchester City on Sunday and also upset their preparations for Thursday's Carabao Cup quarterfinal defeat at Tottenham.

A source said: “Some of the players are really annoyed at what Marcus said and why he chose to say it at that time.

“They were all buzzing after beating City and then he basically put in a transfer request after being dropped for one game.

“He’s not got many close friends in the squad anymore after the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard left, so he’s pretty quiet and doesn’t really act as a leader.

“More is expected of him but he doesn’t seem interested, despite having been in the first team for eight years.”