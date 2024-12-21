Barcelona, Atletico Madrid move for wantaway Man Utd striker Rashford

LaLiga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are eyeing wantaway Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has declared himself "ready for a new challenge" this week ahead of the January market.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dropped by United manager Ruben Amorim for the past two games, Rashford is set to be moved on next month.

Marca says Barca and Atletico are both interested in the England international.

Barca have held a fresh round of talks with Rashford's minders, with Atletico also watching developments.

It's been suggested both LaLiga clubs would seek an initial loan arrangement with United to the end of the season with a view to buy.