Man Utd make summer sale decision for Zirkzee

Manchester United are prepared to sell Josh Zirkzee this summer.

While not actively seeking to offload the Holland striker, United will consider offers, says the Manchester Evening News.

Zirkzee has scored six goals in 44 appearances for United this season, though his form and influence has picked up significantly in recent games.

The striker arrived in the summer from Bologna for €20m.

United management see a future with Zirkzee, though won't turn up their nose should a significant offer arrive this summer.