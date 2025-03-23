Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd plan to sell eight players including Antony and Rashford to fuel Bellingham move
Jonathan David reveals preferred destination amid Premier League interest
Sancho backed to rebuild career on Man Utd return
Man Utd and Hojlund agree on sale plans

Man Utd make summer sale decision for Zirkzee

Paul Vegas
Man Utd make summer sale decision for Zirkzee
Man Utd make summer sale decision for ZirkzeeČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
Manchester United are prepared to sell Josh Zirkzee this summer.

While not actively seeking to offload the Holland striker, United will consider offers, says the Manchester Evening News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zirkzee has scored six goals in 44 appearances for United this season, though his form and influence has picked up significantly in recent games.

The striker arrived in the summer from Bologna for €20m.

United management see a future with Zirkzee, though won't turn up their nose should a significant offer arrive this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueZirkzee JoshuaManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest winger Elanga: Leaving Man Utd was right call
Man Utd approach Olympiacos for superkid Kostoulas
Man Utd, Man City battling for same keeper targets